Juliet Ibrahim believes using the word 'Half-cast' to describe someone like her is derogatory.

Ibrahim was born in Liberia to a Lebanese father and a Liberian mother making her mixed raced, which people also called half-cast.

There have been some conversations about how offensive the word is and Ibrahim shone more light on the issue with a long Instagram post.

The actress talked about the experience with colourism while talking about racism which has been a dominant conversation in recent weeks.

"I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman! He argued, you are not “black enough” your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not “count” as Black," she wrote.

"Now this is Exactly, what we are fighting to correct amongst ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad amongst the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman, however, right amongst us Africans, I’ll be referred to as a Half-Caste! This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity."

"We are referred to as mixed-race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM, and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the color of their skin."

Juliet Ibrahim. [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]

After her debut in 2005, Ibrahim, 33 has acted in several other movies and is one of the most popular actresses in Africa.