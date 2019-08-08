Juliet Ibrahim is in the mood to preach the 'Sister Code' to all the sisters who care to listen as she sends a message to the ones who have a thing for hurting other women over men.

The actress and recently turned author made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2019. According to her, a woman should never hurt another woman for the love of a man. If he could hurt and abandon her, he will do the same, even worse to you.

"If only she had asked me why I left him. Then again, I did not ask his ex why she walked away. The gut feeling you have about someone, even when you cannot place your finger on what it is, is important. Do not ignore your intuition. Lessons I learnt? Over here, it is sisters over bros. Never hurt another woman for the love of a man. If he could hurt and abandon her, he will do the same, even worse to you. Women will be safer if we stop the blind competition with each other over a man’s affection," she wrote.

If you are a frequent visitor to Juliet Ibrahim's social media page then you should be familiar with posts like this.

She has now become famous for sharing really interesting and sometimes controversial advice to women.

"Don’t lose a good side ni**a over your boyfriend" says Juliet Ibrahim

The beautiful actress shared this advice on her Instagram page on Monday, November 12, 2018. According to her, if the boyfriend was a good person, then, won't any need for a side piece.

"Don’t lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend. If your boyfriend was a good dude you wouldn’t need a side nigga. ‍♀️ ‍♀️ #justsaying @dnl_lens," she wrote.

If you've all noticed, Juliet Ibrahim has a way of passing across her messages. She is blunt we all know that, but at the same time, it feels like she is always shaking a table that has some people on it.