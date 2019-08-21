Juliet Ibrahim has dragged a Ghanaian TV presenter, Miss Akuko over the comments she made about her failed marriage.

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, where she shared a photo of the TV presenter and captioned it with quite a long post. Juliet Ibrahim took the presenter to the cleaners for talking about her marriage and advising her to go back to her ex-husband.

"Miss Akuko Perming - Not until I was sent this senseless video of yours posted on Tv Africa’s page I never knew of your existence. It’s obvious everyone wants to trend using my name! Y’all Do anything for clout! Even ugly chickens feel they have a say in someone’s personal life! Dead TV station with dead ass TV presenters looking for clout off Juliet Ibrahim as usual. If you think you know better about marriages why the F aren’t you married yet zombie?

"You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married? Stupid clown, I am not a desperate woman who’ll lower her standards for anyone on this earth because I deserve better and I will never ever SETTLE! Why don’t you go to him and be a mistress to his new wife?" she said.

It didn't end there as Juliet Ibrahim went on to insult and call the TV presenter some really distasteful names.

"Since it’s obvious you have no self-value and self-worth DumbAss!! Until you have walked in someone’s shoes don’t open your stupid toilet hole to pour out stink shit! Clown, with your nasty brown teeth and cheap hair and eyelashes, don’t you dare come at me ever again in your miserable life. You chose the wrong day, wrong time and wrong person to talk about on your dead ass stupid senseless show! And it’s a shame on TV Africa for tolerating such utterances when their so-called presenters can’t even do research before blabbing bullshit about people they talk about!

"If you want to discuss me and my former marriage on your station why not spend “ 50 cedis “ ONLY to buy MY BOOK; read and understand what happened before I left my marriage and my ex-boyfriend? How hard is it to practice Professional journalism in Ghana? If anyone cares to speak or say anything about me henceforth go and buy @atoasttolifebook after you done reading you have the freedom to talk or invite me for interviews. #PISSEDOFF #ENOUGHISENOUGH #ATOASTTOLIFE #NEVERSETTLE #IDESERVETHEBEST," she concluded.

Juliet Ibrahim recently published her first book 'A Toast To Life' where she wrote about the different phases of her life. From growing up as a refugee in different African countries, getting molested and raped at some point to become one of the most sought after actress in Africa, the book gives you a first-hand feel of the former beauty queen's rags to riches story.