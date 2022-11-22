Julia Fox replies critics, shares her reason for dating Kanye West

She recently discussed her brief relationship with the American rapper in a two-minute TikTok video. They dated from January to February, earlier this year.

Being a fan of both West and the Kardashians, she initially ignored his advances but eventually decided gave in to get him off Kim's back.

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, [the Kardashians] bought our clothes and sold them in their stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim. Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls,” she stated.

Fox also revealed that she ignored the advances because she didn't want to be in a relationship with a celebrity again, given that they are boring.

In her words, “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering. I was like, ‘I don’t want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me. And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

The video is Fox's response after being publicly accused of "dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite."

Recall that Pulse earlier reported that West had engaged in several anti-Semitic outbursts on social media, which sparked a ferocious public outcry.

During Paris Fashion Week, he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt, which didn’t sit well with black people, who felt it was an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement.