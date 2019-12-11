The friends of the late rapper, Juice Wrld think he was been racially profiled by the police in the United States.

According to TMZ, sources close to Juice Wrld says all the issues he had with police looked suspicious. According to them, it was suspicious that the police always showed up every time the singer was at any airport.

Sources close to TMZ also revealed that Juice got arrested in 2018 at NYC's La Guardia Airport after officers responded to a call for "prohibited items" found inside one of his checked bags. The items included a small amount of marijuana and bottles of codeine cough syrup.

Juice was initially charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, however, we're told he eventually pled to a much lesser, non-criminal offense. The case has since been sealed.

Juice's friends think the police were surprised that a 20-year-old black kid was rich enough to afford private jet trips. Juice Wrld was only 20 when he signed a $3M deal with Interscope Records.

His untimely death...

Juice reportedly suffered the seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after arriving at the airport on a flight from California. According to reports, the 21-yr-old rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

Police sources said he was already bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived. It was reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was still conscious when he was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Juice, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, December 2, 2019.