Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

The two took to Instagram to mark the occasion in a cute, yet funny post. The video showcased the couple on an electric bicycle, trying to find their balance as Ify sat behind him.

The caption for the collaborative post narrated the story behind the video they posted. Ify's caption read," This was the day of the anticipated presidential election. It was a long walk to vote and @judeengees thought it was ok to ride his electric bike without me."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her narration, she had insisted that she join her husband on the bike ride, which ended up being a hilarious moment for them both. She noted that the ride lasted for about 10 seconds because there was no back seat, but she sat anyway.

Going on, she fawned over her hubby, saying, "'Every day with you has been nothing short of amazing, and thank you for always loving and looking out for me... Happy 9th anniversary, babe! @judeengees."

ece-auto-gen