ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The two tied the knot in Nnewi, Anambra State, on July 17, 2014.

Jude Okoye and wife, Ifeoma celebrate 9 years of marriage [Instagram/JudeEngees]
Jude Okoye and wife, Ifeoma celebrate 9 years of marriage [Instagram/JudeEngees]

Recommended articles

The two took to Instagram to mark the occasion in a cute, yet funny post. The video showcased the couple on an electric bicycle, trying to find their balance as Ify sat behind him.

The caption for the collaborative post narrated the story behind the video they posted. Ify's caption read," This was the day of the anticipated presidential election. It was a long walk to vote and @judeengees thought it was ok to ride his electric bike without me."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her narration, she had insisted that she join her husband on the bike ride, which ended up being a hilarious moment for them both. She noted that the ride lasted for about 10 seconds because there was no back seat, but she sat anyway.

Going on, she fawned over her hubby, saying, "'Every day with you has been nothing short of amazing, and thank you for always loving and looking out for me... Happy 9th anniversary, babe! @judeengees."

Jude Okoye and his wife on their wedding day.
Jude Okoye and his wife on their wedding day. ece-auto-gen

Okoye got married to the former beauty queen in Nnewi, Anambra State, on July 17, 2014. Back in 2012, she won Miss Tourism during the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant. Jude and Ify’s union is blessed with two children: Emma and Eleanor Chris Okoye.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck