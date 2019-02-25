Errrr...guys, the latest gist on the Khloe Kardashian break up with Tristan Thompson is that Jordyn Woods was reportedly drunk during make out section with the basket baller.

According to TMZ, Jordyn Woods who have been begging her former bestie, Kylie Jenners says she doesn't remember how she got to the party in the first place. According to her, she was already drunk before she got to the party.

TMZ also reports that say Jordyn started crying when she was told what she did and as we told you, Kylie also couldn't fathom the news. It was also revealed that Jordyn rarely drinks, but when she does, it usually ends badly. Although, this time it went to the next level.

It is also reported that prior to the hook up between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, they had no formal relationship as they do not follow each other on social media.

This new revelation is coming days after the news broke of Tristan Thompson allegedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

The latest gist from the Kardashian clan is that Khloe has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend. According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True. A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of the rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.