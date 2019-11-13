American award-winning singer, John Legend has been announced as the World's Sexiest Man alive for the year 2019.

According to PEOPLE, John Legend gets to keep that award this year because of his several achievements and accolades. The 40-year-old singer who has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony to his shelf is seen as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

John Legend had a mixed reaction when it was revealed to him that he had been crowned the sexiest man in the world for 2019.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!" he told PEOPLE.

He went on to talk about his beautiful family who the Internet can't enough of. For John, he is happier and even more confident about life.

"I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he says. “I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!" he said.

Legend is PEOPLE’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. [Instagram/JohnLegend]

