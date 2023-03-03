ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Babatunde Lawal

The rising Nigerian artist Joeboy has reportedly welcomed a new child. While details remain uncertain, the news has been circulating on social media platforms that the 'Baby' singer has become a father.

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans
Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, has yet to put out a fully definite statement regarding the news. He only posted a picture of the baby and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Recommended articles

The news of the new child has sparked a lot of excitement among his fans on social media, with many congratulating him on the supposed arrival. The singer, who shot to fame in 2019 with his hit song 'Baby,' has continued to dominate the Nigerian music scene with his unique sound and style.

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans
Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If the news is true, this will be Joeboy's first child. The singer has managed to keep his personal life private, and it is unclear who his partner is or when the baby was born.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Joey himself to give details about the news. Nonetheless, if true, this will undoubtedly be an exciting new chapter in the young artist's life, and his fans will be looking forward to seeing how he balances his new role as a father with his music career.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebuka, BBNaija Season 7 host [Instagram/ebuka]

Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 most successful former housemates

Adeniyi-Johnson-and-Seyi-Edun [PM News]

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

See how celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election victory

Here's how Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election win

Mercy Johnson's husband, Okojie wins Reps seat in Edo State.

Mercy Johnson's husband, Okojie wins Reps seat in Edo State