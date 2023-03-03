Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, has yet to put out a fully definite statement regarding the news. He only posted a picture of the baby and captioned it with a heart emoji.
Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans
The rising Nigerian artist Joeboy has reportedly welcomed a new child. While details remain uncertain, the news has been circulating on social media platforms that the 'Baby' singer has become a father.
The news of the new child has sparked a lot of excitement among his fans on social media, with many congratulating him on the supposed arrival. The singer, who shot to fame in 2019 with his hit song 'Baby,' has continued to dominate the Nigerian music scene with his unique sound and style.
If the news is true, this will be Joeboy's first child. The singer has managed to keep his personal life private, and it is unclear who his partner is or when the baby was born.
For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Joey himself to give details about the news. Nonetheless, if true, this will undoubtedly be an exciting new chapter in the young artist's life, and his fans will be looking forward to seeing how he balances his new role as a father with his music career.
