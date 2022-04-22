JJC Skillz's ex-partner narrates why he beat up their son

Mella had called out the music star for physically assaulting their son.

In a posy shared via her Instagram page on Friday, April 22, 2022, Mella revealed that Benito was expelled for bringing alcohol to school.

"Benito and other children brought some alcohol into school, it was wrong but he didn’t deserve to be beaten like that. No child does," she wrote.

She also bragged about her son's admission to college despite the humiliation from his dad.

"This is your child that you’ve failed to protect. My child that I entrusted to you. The child who yesterday was accepted into drama college by audition only, but won't post it out for fear of once again being sabotaged," she wrote.

"The child who has made mistakes like all teenagers but has loved you unconditionally has had to face an army of abuse, trolls, harassment, bullying and defamation and yet silence from you and your camp."

"No defence, no acknowledgment. Nothing. But you cannot break his spirit or us. Our bond is too strong. We will leave the authorities to do their job. Your greatest loss is your son by your own hands. Let us heal and Leave us in peace."

Mella's post is coming days after Benito recounted how his father assaulted him after he was expelled from school.

Benito became a social media sensation after he alleged that his stepmom, Funke Akindele was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

His mother later released the photos of JJC and Funke's twins.

According to her, it was a retaliation for exposing her family.