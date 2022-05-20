JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him

"The biggest problem here is that Abdul is a long time drug user who has constantly smoked dope in front of all his children which has been a long-standing dispute between us both," she wrote.

"These children look up to their father and follow his example. It’s been a big problem for me and his mother."

The post has since been deleted.

Mella hasn't stopped dragging her former partner since Benito called out the music star's wife, Funke Akindele on social media.

Mella accused JJC Skillz of inflicting grievous bodily harm on their son.

"While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma," she wrote on IG.

Benito later revealed why he was allegedly assaulted by his father.

According to him, they fell out after he was expelled for bringing alcohol to the school.

Benito gave a detailed account of how the music star repeatedly hit him inside the car as they drove home.

He alleged that he sustained bruises on his face, neck and ribs.

Benito became a social media sensation after he alleged that his stepmom, Funke Akindele was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

His mother later released the photos of JJC and Funke's twins.