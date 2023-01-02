ADVERTISEMENT
JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

JJC said he became wiser in 2022.

Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, music producer JJC Skillz, has shared the lessons 2022 taught him.

The music producer discloses that 2022 came with lessons, some of which made him stronger instead of breaking him.

He write: "Yesterday I thought l was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am a bit wiser, so, I am changing myself. 2022 came with so many losses and lessons, but I found out that what was supposed to destroy me only made me stronger. I have a feeling 2023 is the year Allah predestined for our greatness."

He then prayed that favour and blessings would find everyone this year.

In his words, "unbelievable, strange, and unwarranted favour and blessings will find us this year! Insha Allah. Amen! We made it. Happy New Year 2023 is going to be great by His grace"

It will be recalled that the talent manager and his wife, Funke Akindele, separated in 2022, even though they agreed to maintain a cordial relationship afterwards.

Babatunde Lawal
