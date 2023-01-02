JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

The music producer discloses that 2022 came with lessons, some of which made him stronger instead of breaking him.

He write: "Yesterday I thought l was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am a bit wiser, so, I am changing myself. 2022 came with so many losses and lessons, but I found out that what was supposed to destroy me only made me stronger. I have a feeling 2023 is the year Allah predestined for our greatness."

He then prayed that favour and blessings would find everyone this year.

In his words, "unbelievable, strange, and unwarranted favour and blessings will find us this year! Insha Allah. Amen! We made it. Happy New Year 2023 is going to be great by His grace"