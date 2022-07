"Happiness is free 🥰 Thank you to my families and friends 🥰 Barka da Sallah and happy reunion to us all. Many more happy returns of this festive season by God's grace 🙏🏽 Together we rise ✊🏾 #memorylane #familyfirst❤️ #bellos," he captioned the video.

This is coming weeks after he announced that his marriage to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele was over.

"Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us," he wrote on IG.

"I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke's insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship."

The veteran rapper said he decided to announce their separation to let the public know they are already pursuing their individual lives.

Trouble in the Bello's home first got to the public after the movie star's stepson, Benito, dragged her on social media.

Benito revealed that all was not well in one of Nollywood's most admired marriages.

He alleged that his stepmom, Funke, was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

Weeks later, Benito disclosed he was allegedly assaulted by his father.