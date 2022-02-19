Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

According to the movie star, there are so many things about his life that he has kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

"I have had a failed marriage, so many failed...and nobody knows. I have two...three beautiful kids, how are you going to know," he said.

"I hate to be figured out. Once you have me figured out, I have nothing else to offer."

The movie star also talked about trying his hands on several businesses that eventually failed.

He described himself as only human and not island to himself.

It would be recalled that the actor revealed to Chude that the fight he had with his colleague, Uche Maduagwu was orchestrated.

"It was orchestrated. I wanted them to paint a picture of what it is like in the social media ecosystem. I can orchestrate anything and you would perceive it. It is about perception," he said.