RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star said the marriage in question failed.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]

Nollywood 'bad boy' Jim Iyke has revealed that he was once married.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

According to the movie star, there are so many things about his life that he has kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

"I have had a failed marriage, so many failed...and nobody knows. I have two...three beautiful kids, how are you going to know," he said.

"I hate to be figured out. Once you have me figured out, I have nothing else to offer."

The movie star also talked about trying his hands on several businesses that eventually failed.

Nollywood movie star Jim Iyke
Nollywood movie star Jim Iyke Pulse Nigeria

He described himself as only human and not island to himself.

It would be recalled that the actor revealed to Chude that the fight he had with his colleague, Uche Maduagwu was orchestrated.

"It was orchestrated. I wanted them to paint a picture of what it is like in the social media ecosystem. I can orchestrate anything and you would perceive it. It is about perception," he said.

The movie star said it was well planned, scripted and executed for the movie he was trying to promote at that time.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce demands

Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce demands

Churchill Olakunle defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Churchill Olakunle defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Video Premiere: Nessybee - Shashamura FT. Vyce Carter

Video Premiere: Nessybee - Shashamura FT. Vyce Carter

Watch the official trailer for Native filmworks' romcom 'Cake'

Watch the official trailer for Native filmworks' romcom 'Cake'

Paul Okoye sustains injury after performance in Liberia

Paul Okoye sustains injury after performance in Liberia

Tkinzy teases upcoming EP with new single ‘With You’

Tkinzy teases upcoming EP with new single ‘With You’

Afro-pop singer King Mo drops debut EP project dubbed 'No Rush'

Afro-pop singer King Mo drops debut EP project dubbed 'No Rush'

Trending

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Ohemartin

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and six expensive bags as Vals Day gift

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nigerian music star Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]