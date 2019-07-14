Veteran actor and filmmaker, Jide Kosoko has shared his thoughts about incessant allegations of sexual harassment in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actor in a chat with Punch, published on Sunday, July 14, 2019, said he has not really noticed sexual harassment cases in the industry.

The respected actor however added that any young actress that gatecrashes into the industry and lobbies for roles to get famous without passing through the normal training would be harassed.

“That is a normal situation in any industry. You tend to see people trying to fight their way up by hook or crook. However, I have not really noticed sexual harassment in the industry. Yes, I have seen artistes dating one another; but harassment is another issue. I always tell the young girls in the industry that if you gatecrash, they will harass you. If you want to lobby yourself and sell your body to become famous without passing through the normal training, things like that will happen to you.

“If you are a trained actor (male or female), nobody can harass you because you would know your rights, and have some good qualities. Good producers and directors would rather go for talented individuals that can interpret roles properly. It is only ‘mad’ and unprofessional directors that would do otherwise.”

For a very long time, sexual harassment allegations have been a recurring issue in the Nigerian movie industry.

In February, , Blessing Egbe, creator of Lekki Wives in a chat with Everything Entertainment opened up on how a filmmaker and a marketer harassed her sexually while she was an upcoming act.

Egbe narrated how a filmmaker, whose name she refused to mention tried having sex with her in exchange for movie roles.