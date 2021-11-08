RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted deep kissing at the airport

Odion Okonofua

It's the PDA for us!

Jennifer Lopez and her lover Ben Affleck [PageSix]
Jennifer Lopez and her lover Ben Affleck [PageSix]

America's latest celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted kissing at the airport.

The couple were spotted at the tarmac in Los Angeles before she boarded a private jet on Saturday, November 6, 2021, having a PDA moment.

JLo looked absolutely smitten as she gazed and hugged her movie star boyfriend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted deep kissing at the airport
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted deep kissing at the airport

Bennifer as they are fondly called have on several occasions been spotted in public all loved up since they got back together.

In September, they were spotted at their first red carpet event since they rekindled their romance.

The couple stood to take photos at the premiere of “The Last Duel

Lopez and Affleck were spotted holding hands as they took photos just before the premiere of the movie.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]

'Bennifer' reunited in May after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after her split with MLS star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

They split months later in January 2004.

Odion Okonofua

