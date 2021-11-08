Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted deep kissing at the airport

The couple were spotted at the tarmac in Los Angeles before she boarded a private jet on Saturday, November 6, 2021, having a PDA moment.

JLo looked absolutely smitten as she gazed and hugged her movie star boyfriend.

Pulse Nigeria

Bennifer as they are fondly called have on several occasions been spotted in public all loved up since they got back together.

In September, they were spotted at their first red carpet event since they rekindled their romance.

The couple stood to take photos at the premiere of “The Last Duel”

Lopez and Affleck were spotted holding hands as they took photos just before the premiere of the movie.

Pulse Nigeria

'Bennifer' reunited in May after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after her split with MLS star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.