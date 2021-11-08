America's latest celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted kissing at the airport.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted deep kissing at the airport
It's the PDA for us!
The couple were spotted at the tarmac in Los Angeles before she boarded a private jet on Saturday, November 6, 2021, having a PDA moment.
JLo looked absolutely smitten as she gazed and hugged her movie star boyfriend.
Bennifer as they are fondly called have on several occasions been spotted in public all loved up since they got back together.
In September, they were spotted at their first red carpet event since they rekindled their romance.
The couple stood to take photos at the premiere of “The Last Duel”
Lopez and Affleck were spotted holding hands as they took photos just before the premiere of the movie.
'Bennifer' reunited in May after weeks of speculations.
They were spotted together on several occasions after her split with MLS star Alex Rodriguez.
Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002.
Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.
They split months later in January 2004.
