Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market as she got hitched to her bae, Cooke Maroney over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the two tied the knot on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Belcourt of Newport, a pretty spectacular Rhode Island mansion.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up to celebrate with Jennifer and Cooke was quite impressive with the likes of Adele, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Corey Gamble, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie in attendance.

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, got engaged to 34-year-old Cooke back in 2018. It may interest you to know that Cooke is a director at an art gallery and has always found a way to stay away from the limelight since hooking up with Jennifer.

When they got engaged

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 28, got engaged to her boyfriend of eight months, 33-year-old art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, back in 2018. [EveningStandard]

The news first broke when an anonymous source told Page Six they saw Lawrence and Maroney "celebrating" at a New York City restaurant while the actress sported a "massive ring" on her left hand. Representatives for Lawrence confirmed the news to INSIDER in an email.

According to Us Weekly, the couple began dating in June 2016 after one of Lawrence's friends, Laura Simpson, introduced them. Maroney is the director of New York City's Gladstone Gallery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.