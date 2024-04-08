ADVERTISEMENT
'Jenifa's Diary' actress Aderounmu Adejumoke has died at 37 years old

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi confirmed the news on his Instagram today, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Aderounmu Adejumoke [twitter/Jumokukus]
Aderounmu Adejumoke [twitter/Jumokukus]

"A family member of former star of hit series Jenifa's Diary Jumoke Aderonmu has tweeted that the budding Actress is dead. Details are still sketchy. May she find peace with her maker," his Instagram post said.

Aderounmu began acting professionally in the 2008 Tunde Kelani film Arugba where she played Princess Mobandele alongside Bukky Wright, Bukola Awoyemi, and Segun Adefila.

The news has been met with sadness from members of the industry and fans alike. "Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace," the actress Akindele said.

More details to come.

