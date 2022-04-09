RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo says she won't reveal the identity of her lover till they get married

Ojo says she won't be celebrating any man until they are married.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she's in a relationship but is not ready to let the world know about his identity.

According to the movie star, she won't be revealing his identity until they walk down the aisle.

The mother of two made this known on one of the latest reality TV shows in Nigeria, ‘Real Housewives of Lagos.’

"I have someone in my life. We have been together for a while. He does not like social media. He is a very private person. I don’t think I want to celebrate anybody until I am getting married again. A fine girl like me must have a man," she said.

She also revealed that one of the darkest moments in her life was when she was sexually molested as a child.

"I was molested twice as a child at the ages of five and six. I was in my thirties when I confronted the person. He tried to deny it but I insisted. It is a thing of the past now but it never goes away," she added.

Nollywood movie star, Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboFesprisOjo]
This isn't the first time the actress will be speaking about how she was raped.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the actress gave a breakdown of how she was raped severally.

Ojo is a Nigerian actor, director, and producer.

The movie star has been in Nollywood for over two decades.

She has two children Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo from her former marriage.

Iyabo Ojo says she won't reveal the identity of her lover till they get married

