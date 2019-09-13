The movie star took to her Instagram account late on Thursday night, September 12, 2019, to lament the tax debt levied on her by the Lagos state tax agency.

In a long post on Instagram - which has now been deleted - with a picture of the tax papers, Ojo says she’s currently contemplating shutting down her Fespris chain of businesses.

The ‘Arinzo’ star says after struggling to make little or no profit from her businesses, she’s been slammed with the outrageous tax papers.

The single mother tagged the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the post where she wondered how the tax officials arrived at the sum for her Personal Income Tax.

Iyabo Ojo also revealed that the remuneration from acting is unbelievably poor saying, ‘...or is it from my acting that we are poorly paid.’

She said: “ Well! it’s so sad that I may have to finally close down my business soon 😔….. because I don’t even know how or where to start this negotiation with Lagos State from, I’m still struggling with making profit, after paying rent, salaries, maintenance, electricity, local & state govt taxes in different categories & levy, I hardly make little or no profit …. My fellow Nigerians I have been asked to pay almost 38m for my Income tax to Lagos state😱 ALMOST 38M NAIRA ……… Personal income bawo? #Lagosstate how? 2014 – 2017 I was still struggling with my small business in Ikeja like I’m still even doing now or is it from my acting that we are poorly paid or from where now? pls can someone help me explain how they arrive @ this calculations, almost 38m naira, please you people should kuku sell me, my self & I 🤣 i dont even know where you want me to get this kind of money from ……. E ma gba mi ke @jidesanwoolu ni bo ni mo ti fe ri iru owo to po to yii? seriously I’m not understanding @ all o, I be single mother with plenty bukata oooo, I’m confused ……….. retiring looks like the next option o 🤷🏼‍♀ bcos doing business is very frustrating in Nigeria.”

Iyabo launched her business line in 2016 with the name Fespris. The business line had a spa, salon, facials in its kitty. In 2019, a restaurant and lounge were added to the business line.