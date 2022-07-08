Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings drag each other on Twitter

"Thank God I did that podcast with Chioma, just finish watching d reunion part2 & I can see a lot a said was edited & removed @ShowmaxNG I walked in on Chioma & Caro's initial argument in d room in Dubai, none needed to tell me anything & Caro's fake gift was returned #RHOLagos," Ojo tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

"Never have I seen an old crocodile believe in her own lies....... and old woman calling her mate old bcos she believe in her head that she's 10 years younger.... @HrmCarolyna you are delusional mate #RHOLagos."

In a swift response, Hutchings called out the mother of two describing her as an old crocodile.

"When you are desperate for a mean girls clique, you will cook up anything to recruit them ( old crocodile) .. if I have anything mean to say to you trust me it will be straight from my mouth … as a one-man squad zero Fffs given from here #theRoyals#RHOLagos," she replied.

The ladies have had a rusty relationship since their appearance on the reality TV show.

Hutchings, however, has been at loggerheads with literally all the housewives.

The movie star clashed with the other housewives during the show and even had a drag session with Toyin Lawani on Twitter.

Pulse Nigeria

The former best friends called each other derogatory names while spilling dirt from their past.

Lawani also accused Hutchings of sleeping with her former partner which led to the end of their relationship.