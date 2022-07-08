RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings drag each other on Twitter

Nollywood movie stars Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings [Instagram/IyaboOjo] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]
Nollywood movie stars Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings

The ladies who were part of the Showmax reality TV show Real Housewives Of Lagos called each other names as they dragged each other on Twitter.

"Thank God I did that podcast with Chioma, just finish watching d reunion part2 & I can see a lot a said was edited & removed @ShowmaxNG I walked in on Chioma & Caro's initial argument in d room in Dubai, none needed to tell me anything & Caro's fake gift was returned #RHOLagos," Ojo tweeted.

"Never have I seen an old crocodile believe in her own lies....... and old woman calling her mate old bcos she believe in her head that she's 10 years younger.... @HrmCarolyna you are delusional mate #RHOLagos."

In a swift response, Hutchings called out the mother of two describing her as an old crocodile.

"When you are desperate for a mean girls clique, you will cook up anything to recruit them ( old crocodile) .. if I have anything mean to say to you trust me it will be straight from my mouth … as a one-man squad zero Fffs given from here #theRoyals#RHOLagos," she replied.

The ladies have had a rusty relationship since their appearance on the reality TV show.

Hutchings, however, has been at loggerheads with literally all the housewives.

The movie star clashed with the other housewives during the show and even had a drag session with Toyin Lawani on Twitter.

The former best friends called each other derogatory names while spilling dirt from their past.

Lawani also accused Hutchings of sleeping with her former partner which led to the end of their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a Nigerian reality television series that aired on Showmax, starring Carolyn Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

