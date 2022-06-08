RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye [Instagram/IvieOkujaye]
Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye [Instagram/IvieOkujaye]

The movie star shared the big news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Recommended articles

"That smile when it’s all over and you’re holding your baby in your arms… 🥲🥰❤️Labour was Long. Like, really Long.🥲😅 🤨I thought y’all said Labour gets shorter with subsequent babies? 🥺," she wrote.

"Can’t explain how relieved I was when it was all done. 😅 So thankful, Lord! So so thankful 🤗🙏🙏."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

The actress and her husband already have two daughters.

Okujaye got married to her husband, Egbo in 2015. The couple had a very glamorous wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos.

Okujaye rose to prominence in 2015 from her lead role in the Africa Magic T.V. series, 'Hotel Majestic.' Ivie is blessed with a daughter.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

King of Thieves confirmed for Amazon Prime debut following theatrical run

King of Thieves confirmed for Amazon Prime debut following theatrical run

Kelvyn Boy: The Ghanaian Afrobeats artist with an Intercontinental sound [Pulse Interview]

Kelvyn Boy: The Ghanaian Afrobeats artist with an Intercontinental sound [Pulse Interview]

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

Trending

'I do not intend to become a Muslim' - Jim Iyke reacts to rumours of converting to Islam

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

Nigerian singer Ruger and Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/RugerOfficial] [Instagram/SusanPwajok]