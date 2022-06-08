Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

"That smile when it’s all over and you’re holding your baby in your arms… 🥲🥰❤️Labour was Long. Like, really Long.🥲😅 🤨I thought y’all said Labour gets shorter with subsequent babies? 🥺," she wrote.

"Can’t explain how relieved I was when it was all done. 😅 So thankful, Lord! So so thankful 🤗🙏🙏."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

The actress and her husband already have two daughters.

Okujaye got married to her husband, Egbo in 2015. The couple had a very glamorous wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos.