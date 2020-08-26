MzVee, 28, says the last time she dated was three years ago and since then hasn’t met anyone yet.

According to the former Lynx Entertainment label signee, she likes a private life and as a result, she hasn’t gained too much experience in relationship matters.

She disclosed this during an interview on Angel FM with Quophi Okyeame.

“Nobody is dating me, honestly. I’m being honest to God. The last time I was in a relationship was three years ago, and I haven’t been in a relationship since then,” she said.

She added: “I’ve dated just twice in my life so I don’t think I have too much experience.”

Watch the interview below.