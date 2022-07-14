RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've been paid to endorse Tinubu - Portable

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Portable revealed he once collected money to insult the APC Presidential candidate but the table has now turned.

Portable
Portable

Street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has disclosed that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has paid him to endorse its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The singer had earlier come under heavy criticism on social media after declaring support for APC in the Osun State governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the Zazuu crooner also asked Nigerians to vote for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Meanwhile, in a new video, Portable revealed how he was paid to insult the former Lagos State Governor during the EndSARS protest, but declared that he has changed his views because he was paid by the APC.

If they pay you money, you have to work. I was once paid to insult Tinubu during the protests. That was a long time ago. Now, APC has said Akoi Tinubu.

“If they pay you, do your job, no ripping. When I was asked to insult Tinubu, I collected my money and did my job. Now Tinubu is the next. They’re the ones that gave me money, and I must do the work for the money I collected. Akoi APC,” he said in Yoruba.

Pulse reports that the controversial singer recently tied the knot with the mother of his newborn baby.

Portable and his wife, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi's marriage also coincided with the naming ceremony of their child, Opeyemi Zazuu.

