Nigerian Singer, Naira Marley who was arrested by operatives of the Economic Financial Commission has opened up shortly after the anti-graft agency released him.

On Friday, May 10, 2019, Pulse reports that EFCC arrested Naira Marley and four others over his alleged involvement in advance fee scam and other related cyber crimes.

Confirming the singer’s arrest, the acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in an interview with Premium Times, said, “Yes, he is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him). They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has released Naira Marley and the singer has something to tell his fans about how many times he's been arrested.

According to Guardian, the singer in a live video said: “Lemme tell you, you don’t know me I have been arrested 24 times in England and I am not doing any other type of music, No slow songs, no love songs, just street music.”

You’ll recall that Naira Marley broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he made comments suggestive of his sympathy towards Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys.’

There were divergent views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.