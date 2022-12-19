IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

On Sunday night, IVD shared a throwback video of them grooving in their car to a tune on Instagram, letting his followers know that he misses his wife.

He captioned the video, "I will forever miss you, my besty."

Bimbo died from fire injuries after a dispute with her husband at their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki.

Her sister announced her death a few days after she was rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was said to have confronted Ogbonna about an alleged assault and maltreatment.

Their home was set on fire as a result of the altercation. He only suffered minor burns, but Bimbo had a different fate; she died from her severe burns.

Before her unfortunate demise, the couple made the news for domestic violence, with several videos of them on the internet.

In May 2019, Bimbo regained consciousness after she was allegedly beaten into a coma by IVD during her pregnancy.

In October 2020, the businessman shared a video of him reconciling with his spouse after she narrated her sufferings.