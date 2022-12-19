ADVERTISEMENT
IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

Babatunde Lawal

Bimbo-IVD [Daily Post]
Bimbo-IVD [Daily Post]

Lagos car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has disclosed that he misses his late wife.

On Sunday night, IVD shared a throwback video of them grooving in their car to a tune on Instagram, letting his followers know that he misses his wife.

He captioned the video, "I will forever miss you, my besty."

Bimbo died from fire injuries after a dispute with her husband at their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki.

Her sister announced her death a few days after she was rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was said to have confronted Ogbonna about an alleged assault and maltreatment.

Their home was set on fire as a result of the altercation. He only suffered minor burns, but Bimbo had a different fate; she died from her severe burns.

Before her unfortunate demise, the couple made the news for domestic violence, with several videos of them on the internet.

In May 2019, Bimbo regained consciousness after she was allegedly beaten into a coma by IVD during her pregnancy.

In October 2020, the businessman shared a video of him reconciling with his spouse after she narrated her sufferings.

IVD and Bimbo were together for about two decades and blessed with five children.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

