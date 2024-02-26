ADVERTISEMENT
It was like secondary school - Ayra Starr describes her university experience

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She didn't stay on campus so she used transit to and from school every time she had classes.

Ayra Starr studied international relations in a 3 year course.
Ayra Starr studied international relations in a 3 year course.

Speaking with Billboard, the singer revealed that she gained admission into University at age 14, adding that she and her brothers then attended the same school.

"Me and my two brothers were in the same school and our father did not allow us to stay in the dorms so we had to stay home. It was like secondary school," she began. "You leave home then go to school, then our dad would pick us up on some days. I used to be like 'Nooo, people are going to see you, I want to be cool,'" she added.

Going on, she talked about the dynamics between her and her brothers in school, highlighting how they gossiped about the happenings in school.

"My brothers and I used to gossip about everything happening in school because we were shocked. There were adults in our university so they were living life so different from ours. Being there with my siblings was fun, we used to communicate with our eyes sometimes. It was too funny," she said.

When asked to delve into how she balanced living in Lagos and the Benin Republic, she noted that the Benin Republic was calmer but described Lagos as "crazy."

"Nigeria and Benin Republic are so significantly different even though they are so close to each other. Benin Republic is so calm, especially by the beach, it's slower. But lagos? Ye! When you get into Lagos, just from the bus everywhere is crazy. And I was like 'what's happening?' It was so different and I used to school in Benin republic then came to Lagos for my holidays," she said.

Starr emphasised that balancing life in the two countries has enabled her to adapt to any situation she finds herself in.

Watch the full interview below:

