Former housemate of Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, TrikyTee, has slammed friends who are comfortable being the richest in their circle.

The reality TV star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

"It makes no sense to be the only rich person in your circle...help others climb the ladder too, you never can tell whose help you would need tomorrow," he tweeted.

TrikyTee was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

He was later appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri.