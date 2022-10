She further emphasized that if her sister's death had taught her anything, it is not to be afraid of death; that life is only intended to be lived once, and that as long as one lives for God's purpose, one is triumphant in death.

“Around this time, on this day last year you took your final breath. One year after and I still feel the lump in my throat. They say “it is well”, but I’m tempted to ask what is? Then they say it gets easier but they lied.

I miss you deep, I miss your laugh, I miss your prayers. I have so much to tell you, I don’t know how we made it past this year sis, truly, to live in the hearts of those you love is not to die. I know you’re watching over us all. It’s been the darkest one year but on some days, you send us rays of sunshine and I’m forever grateful for the memories.

In your death, I’ve learnt not to fear death, I’ve learnt that we only live once but as long as we live in God’s purpose, we are victorious in death. You won sis, your journey of faith lives on and your father in heaven is proud of your legacy. My Queen, I love you Forever, Keep dancing in heaven, Keep singing with the angels, One day, we’ll dance together again, Till then…. Rest on Sis.”