We aren't trying to start off any rumours but apparently, it looks like Tonto Dikeh is secretly married.

The movie star left us with no doubts but to believe that she is married when she posted a message on her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 10, 2018. In her post she talked about her son and herself were missing his 'Stepdad.'

"11 hours flight and all we can think of is how we miss step daddy!! Our lives changed meeting you," she wrote.

Well, after reading this we are certain a lot of her fans and admirers will only be left with one question which is, who is Tonto Dikeh's new husband? All we need to do right now is keep our fingers crossed and wait to see the new man in her life.

Instead of boring fans with the story of her previous marriage to Churchill Oladunni which ended in a very messy manner.

We would rather talk about other female celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, who have found love after their relationships crashed but have gone on to find love but have also left us guessing who the new man in their life is.

Who is the new man in Juliet Ibrahim's life?

Back in 2018, Juliet Ibrahim kept everyone guessing if she was back in a relationship after she posted a suggestive photo on her Instagram page. The gorgeous actress has gotten everyone talking with the photos she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

Apparently, Juliet Ibrahim woke up to breakfast in bed and one of the meals had its inscription which shows that the actress is in a romantic relationship. Juliet who could not contain her joy went on to caption one of the photos with the quote;

"Waking up to this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Hmmm...guys it didn't end there, she went on share more photos of her early morning gifts which includes red roses covered with some dollar notes!

It is safe to say Juliet Ibrahim has found love but one question bitting on everyone's lips is, who is the man in her life?