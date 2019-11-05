We would like to ask you guys if you think TBoss' latest post is an apology to Davido over her Instagram post a few days ago.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where she shared an apology post. Even though she didn't mention any names, she apologised for being one-sided during her Instagram post.

"I made a mistake last week. I wasn't properly informed about the whole situation, apparently, I was only fed a distorted version of the story thereby making a misinformed conclusion and for that, I apologise. I apologise for those who were involved as it came off as if I was taking shots at you which I promise wasn't the case at all. Once again I was wrong and I am sorry," she wrote.

If this post has to do anything with what she said a few days ago when she called out Davido for parading the ladies who accused him falsely, then we hope the singer allows sleeping dogs to lie.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, social media was thrown into a frenzy when two young ladies accused Davido of impregnating one of them. A few hours after they released the video, they came out to apologise saying it was all a joke...this was before Davido vowed to deal with them.

Davido promises to send lady who accused him of getting her pregnant to jail

Davido had threatened fire and brimstone as he promised to send lady and her friend who accused him of getting her pregnant. [Instsgram/DavidoOfficial]

The music star made this known via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. According to him, they will be spending a long time in jail.

"These hoes going to jail!! Mark my words," he wrote.

Davido's comment came barely a few hours after two yet to be identified young ladies released a video on social media. One of the unidentified young ladies claimed that Davido was responsible for her pregnancy.

Girls who lied about Davido impregnating one of them arrested

In the over three minute video, the two women obviously irritated and angry claimed that Davido had through his manager, Lati accosted them during a birthday gathering at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

According to the lady, after having sex with Davido, she found out that she was pregnant and all moves made towards reaching Davido and his manager have been received with strong opposition.