Is Genevieve Nnaji aging backward?

news

Genevieve Nnaji starring her acting career in the late 1990s and till date has looked the same way physically.

Now we know some of you can remember the movie "Death Becomes Her," the 1992 movie starring Bruce Willis and Meryl Streep where she drank a mysterious drug just to remain young for the love the love of her life.

Lol! We aren't saying Genevieve Nnaji drank any mysterious drug to remain young, but guys this gorgeous woman has refused to age. Check out this photo and compare it to any of her photos from the early 2000s and you'd understand where we are coming from.

Genevieve Nnaji apart from being one of the most beautiful celebrities around does look like she is taking absolute care of herself. We are sure fans line up every day in her comment section to ask for tips to remain young and glow like her.

So Genevieve Nnaji what is the secret behind your ever glowing and young look? Sssshhhh...DM us as we wouldn't want the whole world to know. Keep looking beautiful and gorgeous Genevieve, we love you!