Is DJ Cuppy's relationship with Asa Asika over?

Is disc jockey's relationship with Asa Asika over?

DJ Cuppy's latest comments leaves room for doubt that all is not well with her relationship with Asa Asika.

DJ Cuppy play

DJ Cuppy

(Instagram/CuppyMusic)

Today on your favourite celebrities making controversial  comments, we have DJ Cuppy sending a message that her relationship with Asa Asika might be over.

Now the gist is that a certain hunk with the Instagram handle @farouk_ar posted a photo of himself on Instagram looking all dapper while vacationing at Ibiza, Spain and your favourite celeb, DJ Cuppy gave an unusual comment about the photo.

"MY TYPE" which was followed with a couple of smileys indicating she liked what she saw. Now fans and followers on social media are wondering why she would be fantasizing over a guy when it is known by all of her romantic relationship with Asa Asika.

 

Well, we think there might be two angles to this gist, which is either DJ Cuppy (who is presently in Ibiza, Spain) and this guy in question are both shooting for a video or ad campaign or just maybe she has found love in the arms of another guy.

Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy play

Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy

(Instagram/CuppyMusic)

 

We've all watched DJ Cuppy's love story from the Victor Anichebe to Asa Asika and they've all been beautiful. Recall a few weeks ago, we saw a viral video of Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy reenacting a popular cartoon since from the 90s and we loved it!

play

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy shares bedroom photo with boyfriend, Asa Asika

DJ Cuppy recreates famous Disney cartoon love scene with boyfriend, Asa [Video]

Davido's manager spotted with DJ Cuppy at Wireless festival play

Asika and Cuppy were both spotted behind the stage just before Davido's performance at the music festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

(Pulse NG)

 

Don't we all love it when celebrities show their loved ones public display of affection? like the now viral video of the famous Disney cartoon scene DJ Cuppy and her boyfriend, Asa Asika recreated.

So today is Asa Asika's birthday and his girlfriend, DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram stories where she shared a number of photos of the birthday celebrant.

DJ Cuppy flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren play

DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram to share the picture to her 989,000 followers on Thursday noon, September 6, 2018.

(Instagram/DJ Cuppy)

 

She went on to share the now viral video where they were both spotted eating spaghetti together creating a scene from the popular Disney cartoon "The Lady and The Tramp."

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

