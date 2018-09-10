Is DJ Cuppy's relationship with Asa Asika over?

news

Today on your favourite celebrities making controversial comments, we have DJ Cuppy sending a message that her relationship with Asa Asika might be over.

Now the gist is that a certain hunk with the Instagram handle @farouk_ar posted a photo of himself on Instagram looking all dapper while vacationing at Ibiza, Spain and your favourite celeb, DJ Cuppy gave an unusual comment about the photo.

"MY TYPE" which was followed with a couple of smileys indicating she liked what she saw. Now fans and followers on social media are wondering why she would be fantasizing over a guy when it is known by all of her romantic relationship with Asa Asika.

Well, we think there might be two angles to this gist, which is either DJ Cuppy (who is presently in Ibiza, Spain) and this guy in question are both shooting for a video or ad campaign or just maybe she has found love in the arms of another guy.

We've all watched DJ Cuppy's love story from the Victor Anichebe to Asa Asika and they've all been beautiful. Recall a few weeks ago, we saw a viral video of Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy reenacting a popular cartoon since from the 90s and we loved it!

