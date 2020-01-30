It looks like one celebrity wedding we will be talking about in 2020 will be that of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi.

Well, a very loyal fan of the reality TV star had taken to her Twitter page on Tuesday, January 2020, where she posted a photo of Nina with some ounces of accolades on its caption.

"Before I go to bed, let me remember this baby that stepped on Biggie's stage 2 years ago and stayed the course. She left running, did the right things for her despite some mistakes. I smile because her growth is simply astounding. Keep flying @ninaivy_. You are loved #BBNaija," she wrote.

Well, it didn't take long before Nina to respond to the fan who had showered praise on her with a very interesting reply;

"Soon to be Mrs 😩😩," she wrote.

It won't be wrong if we said our big congratulations to Nina on her forthcoming wedding. This doesn't come as a surprise as we can all recall that at the beginning of 2020, Nina revealed that she found love in 2019.

It won't be wrong if we said our big congratulations to Nina on her forthcoming wedding. This doesn't come as a surprise as we can all recall that at the beginning of 2020, Nina revealed that she found love in 2019. [Instagram/NinaIvy]

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on January 1, 2020, while sharing some of the things she is thankful for.

"My best highlight of 2019, To mention but a few “ I Found True Love “I achieved what I didn’t Know Was Possible in a short time “I Found a Lifetime Happiness “ I know 2020 would be better. Happy new year everyone ♥️," she tweeted.