Is BBNaija's Ike shading former girlfriend Mercy Eke in new Instagram post?

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, where he mocked one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality show.

It didn't end there as he went on to shade his former girlfriend and winner of the fourth season of the show, Mercy Eke.

"One accent in this bbn reunion s5 is draining my battery. Reminds me of someone I know. Pidgin is allowed ohhh," he wrote.

This won't be the first time the reality TV star will be shading Mercy.

It would be recalled that during an interview earlier in the year, Ike revealed that his happiest moment in life was after his last relationship ended.

Many believed he was referring to his failed relationship with Mercy.

Ike and Mercy had one of the most talked-about relationships in the celebrity world after they emerged from the reality TV show.

Things , however, went sour as the crisis in their relationship made the headlines for months before Mercy eventually announced that they had broken up.