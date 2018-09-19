Pulse.ng logo
Ireti Doyle welcomes 1st grandchild!

Ireti Doyle has joined the list of celebrities who have welcomed grandchildren.

Ireti Doyle

(Instagram/IretiDoyle)

Ireti Doyle is probably the happiest woman on earth at the moment following the birth of her first grandchild.

The award-winning actress announced the good news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, where she shared a photo of her daughter and was full of praises to God.

"E ba mi yin Oluwa looogoooo!!! For on this day a child, my 1st grandchild; to us is born  ," she captioned the photo. Don't we all love it when we get to hear good news like this every time?

E ba mi yin Oluwa looogoooo!!! For on this day a child, my 1st grandchild; to us is born#emo#8J+kqQ==###Repost @kachibeautyproducts (@get_repost) #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## JESUS IS REAL.......THANK YOU MY FATHER A to my beloved daughter, JABANNA TANYA ONYEULO you will grow up and read this letter cos the internet never forgets which is why am writting it here. You are My jewel, my crown, my joy, my answered prayers, my greatest achievement, my peace, my laughter, my supernatural gift from God. WITH MY MOUTH FILLED WITH PRAISE AND HANDS LIFTED HIGH IN PRAISE#emo#wqA=## TO THE LORD, I ASKED FOR YOU FROM LORD, IN PRAISE YOU WERE CONCEIVED, IN PRAISE I CARRIED YOU WITH EASE IN MY WOMB FOR NINE BEAUTIFUL MONTHS, IN PRAISE YOU WERE BORN, IN PRAISE I WILL BRING#emo#wqA=## YOU UP IN THE WAY OF THE LORD THAT WHEN YOU GROUP YOU WILL NOT DEPART FROM IT. IN PRAISE YOU WILL BE BETTER THAN ME. IN PRAISE YOU ARE#emo#wqA=## THE FIRST AND NOT LAST. IN PRAISE YOU ARE THE HEAD AND NOT THE TAIL. IN PRAISE YOUR GENERATION WILL CELEBRATE YOU,#emo#wqA=## IN PRAISE YOU WILL FULFIL DESTINY....IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME, AMEN. Baby J like i always call you everytime you give me those your left kicks as i was told by my doctor that you have long legs like your mama#emo#8J+kow==## oh yes darling, you kicked the hell out of me#emo#8J+kow==## Your conception and birth brought me more closer to JESUS, so i owe it to you to love you with everything i have and i am. Your birth gave me a voice and made me a complete woman. From today miluv,#emo#wqA=## nothing else matters. For everytime i look at you JABANNA i see God and i see possibilities. With you i will never doubt God nor his promises. I will live for you#emo#wqA=## and be the best Mom will be forever proud of. Ada m, everything about you is PERFECT i can't believe you came out me. The things i didnt have, you will have,#emo#wqA=## the things i lacked as a child, you will never lack.....for as long as i have breath in me, you will be a very happy child and God's own. You are my best friend jabs, am just looking forward to when you will be all grown ....jabanna, you and i will make history. I Love my Beloved

On a second thought, we all might be getting old because Ireti Doyle is a grandma! Yes, the gorgeous and still young looking Ireti Doyle. The last celebrity who announced the arrival of a grandchild and we couldn't keep calm was Patience Ozokwo. Recall a few months ago she welcomed her 16th grandchild.

IretI Doyle at the 2016 AMVCA

 

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwo play

Patience Ozokwo

(Instagram/PatienceOzokwo)

 

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild. The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

