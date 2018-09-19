Ireti Doyle welcomes 1st grandchild!

news

Ireti Doyle is probably the happiest woman on earth at the moment following the birth of her first grandchild.

The award-winning actress announced the good news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, where she shared a photo of her daughter and was full of praises to God.

"E ba mi yin Oluwa looogoooo!!! For on this day a child, my 1st grandchild; to us is born ," she captioned the photo. Don't we all love it when we get to hear good news like this every time?

On a second thought, we all might be getting old because Ireti Doyle is a grandma! Yes, the gorgeous and still young looking Ireti Doyle. The last celebrity who announced the arrival of a grandchild and we couldn't keep calm was Patience Ozokwo. Recall a few months ago she welcomed her 16th grandchild.

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild . The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.