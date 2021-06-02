RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram slay queen Teju Pretty publicly disgraced by businesswoman she owes N1M

Teju Pretty was reportedly forced into a booth of car during the ugly inicident.

Popular Instagram slay queen and interior decor expert Tejumola also known as Teju Pretty [Instagram/TejuPretty]

Popular Instagram slay queen and interior decor expert Tejumola also known as Teju Pretty received the embarrassment she did not bargain recently for owing a businesswoman to the tune of N1M.

The incident took place late on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her highbrow residence located in the outskirts of Lekki, Lagos.

According to the businesswoman, Teju has been owing her for over a year and has refused to pay.

When confronted, the IG slay queen could not refund the money as it was alleged that she only had N47K in her bank account.

Looking unbothered, the situation degenerated after she was forced in the booth of a car for failing to pay the debt.

According to some sources, this is not the first time the slay queen will be confronted for owing debts.

