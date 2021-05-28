Instagram comedian Pankeeroy released from EFCC custody, issues press statement

The social media influencer took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 28, 2021, where he released a press statement about his arrest.

According to the statement released by his legal team, there was no petition against him prior to his arrest.

"It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client," part of the statement read.

It would be recalled that Pankeeroy, was arrested by the EFFC in April over alleged Internet fraud.

Pankeeroy is alleged to have been involved in 'Bitcoin scam,' an illicit act he said he started after falling into depression.

According to the EFCC, the comedian posed as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using a platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.