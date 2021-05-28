RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Pankeeroy released from EFCC custody, issues press statement

The IG comedian says he did not commit any crime.

Instagram comedain Pankeeroy [Instagram/Pankeeroy]

Popular Instagram comedian and social media influencer Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The social media influencer took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 28, 2021, where he released a press statement about his arrest.

According to the statement released by his legal team, there was no petition against him prior to his arrest.

"It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client," part of the statement read.

It would be recalled that Pankeeroy, was arrested by the EFFC in April over alleged Internet fraud.

Pankeeroy is alleged to have been involved in 'Bitcoin scam,' an illicit act he said he started after falling into depression.

According to the EFCC, the comedian posed as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using a platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Among the items seized from the comedian include a Mercedes Benz car worth N36M.

