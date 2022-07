Among those who attended the party were friends and close family members of the couple.

Lasisi's colleagues including Mr Macaroni, Bro Shaggi, MC Lively and a host of others were in attendance.

This is coming days after Lasisi revealed that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

"I had a very big laugh before writing this, Why because, I knew this day would come. A day where I’m faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can’t describe," part of his statement read.

Adika is an actress and movie producer.

She gained prominence in Bovi Ugboma's YouTube drama series 'Back To School' where she played the role of one of the teachers.