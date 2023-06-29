'I'm no longer interested in Chomzy' - BBnaija Eloswag clarifies relationship with Chomzy

The 27-year-old reality star said he was no longer interested in Chomzy, his love interest in the house, as she was not reciprocating his love. According to him, the relationship with Chomzy was one-sided.

“Chomzy was not reciprocating the love I was giving her. She even denied me on her media rounds and was referring to me as her bestie even though we were dating.

“She sneaked out on me in South Africa and went somewhere else in the middle of the night.When we came back to Nigeria, she started ignoring me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both of us even unfollowed each other on Instagram for clout, but it did not work because we don’t have fans.

I am no longer interested in her. She can keep her distance. It’s over,” he said.

Responding, Chomzy said, “I always checked up on Eloswag, I was the only one who always reaching out to him. I am surprised that he is acting this way and pretending like we are enemies.

“He was acting like my husband in South Africa and monitoring my every movement.

“Yes, I ignored him when we came back to Nigeria because I was going through a lot. I wanted him to be my friend and nothing else, I never wanted to have a relationship with him. It is not by force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will block him on all social media platforms and I will never have anything to do with him again.”