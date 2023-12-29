ADVERTISEMENT
I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she usually knows what is going to happen, just not how it will happen.

Chioma Goodhairhas An interesting spiritual gift [Instagram/Chiomagoodhair]
Speaking on the Pulse On The Record talk show, the entrepreneur, who has become known for her appearance on the reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos, opened up about her spirituality, and how it propelled her journey to fame.

"I saw my fame coming," she said. "I was eight years old. I saw everything I was going to be, so nothing surprises me. Sometimes the methods and technicalities might shock me, because I don't know how it's going to come. But I'm 100% certain it's going to happen. I'm quite private about my spirituality. A lot of people don't know, but I'm extremely religious. I'm very spiritual. I'm the dreamer, you know. I see things, but I like to keep that part of my life private you know," she explained.

Ikokwu, who describes herself a public-private person, also spoke about how she decides the parts of her life she shares with the public.

"So it means I'm a public figure, but I keep my private life very private. I dictate what goes out. So I show you what I want you to see. You know as much as I want you to know. I feel like an aspects of your family life should be private. I feel like a certain aspect of your relationship should be private and certain aspects of your finances should be private and stuff like that," she said.

