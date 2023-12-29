I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

Speaking on the Pulse On The Record talk show, the entrepreneur, who has become known for her appearance on the reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos, opened up about her spirituality, and how it propelled her journey to fame.

"I saw my fame coming," she said. "I was eight years old. I saw everything I was going to be, so nothing surprises me. Sometimes the methods and technicalities might shock me, because I don't know how it's going to come. But I'm 100% certain it's going to happen. I'm quite private about my spirituality. A lot of people don't know, but I'm extremely religious. I'm very spiritual. I'm the dreamer, you know. I see things, but I like to keep that part of my life private you know," she explained.

Ikokwu, who describes herself a public-private person, also spoke about how she decides the parts of her life she shares with the public.