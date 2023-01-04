Ika of Africa: Portable terrified as he set to perform on water in Port Harcourt

Portable, who recently had his 'Ika of Africa' concert, has been headlining shows in different parts of the country, and most recently, he was in the south-west region.

Much to the singer's surprise, he was told he would be performing on a stage mounted on a river in Port Harcourt, a part of Nigeria well known for its riverine areas.

He posted numerous videos detailing the events as they unfolded.

From men and women following him and chanting his popular "Zazu Zeh" slang to him taking pictures with his fans and finally boarding the speedboat that is meant to take him to the stage.

"Wahala wahala wahala, see stage on top water, n**ga raw wan perform on top water, that’s where they set the stage," he said in one of the videos.

In another video, the singer is seen pleading with the rider of the speedboat to take things easy as he swerves on the water.

At the end, the singer gave an electrifying, energetic show in his usual style, leaving his fans very pleased.

