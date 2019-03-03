Being able to grow in various roles and pursue personal goals without hindrance was one of the subject of his appreciation speech he gave while on-air.

IK made sure to make clear that there is no discord existing between him and the Silverbird Group, the owner of the radio station he has been with for 18 years.

"So I have decided guys, after 18 years of working for Silverbird, that it is time to hang up my boots... My silverbird boots and let someone else fill those shoes so I am moving on from working on Rhythm 93.7 but we will go out with a bang alright.

"There is no beef. I still love the company. I gotta say thank you to Ben Bruce for allowing me to grow and flourish under his tutelage."

More of his comments centered on Silverbird's passion for creating contents. IK Osakioduwa referred to the vast list of opportunities he was exposed to while working there.

It is a big deal being able to contribute on many of the company's initiatives on radio, television as well as hosting events.

Regarding presenting at events, the OAP started building his confident personality on stage a chaperone role at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN).

It opened Osakioduwa to more avenues to practice his skill as a presenter. One of the biggest being the host of Big Brother Africa reality TV show that reached an audience in 47 African countries.