IK Osakioduwa has come out to deny the rumours that he contacted the coronavirus and knowingly came in contact with a lot of people.

Nigeria now has thirty-five confirmed cases of the dreaded coronavirus.

The media personality took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 23, 2020, where he debunked the rumours of contacting coronavirus.

"I usually would not address this but the rumours are making the rounds. People passing messages around that I went to the UK and got the coronavirus took it to AMVCA, took it to some clubs. I haven’t been to London for a very long time. I haven’t been to that club… I don’t have coronavirus," he said.

IK Osakioduwa has come out to deny the rumours that he contacted the coronavirus and knowingly came in contact with a lot of people. [Instagram/IKOsakioduwa]

Nigeria now has thirty-five confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first and second cases of the deadly coronavirus disease between February and March 2020 respectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [ProfZulum]

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. It has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.