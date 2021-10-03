The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 3, 2021, where he shared photos of himself and his wife, then captioned the photos with the cute note.

"Thirteen years later, you are still the prettiest girl in the room (but you’re still not about that You’re still the most fiercely loyal person I know (emphasis on the fiercely) You still like to “form hard guy hard guy” (but a small thing like a popped balloon can bring you to tears)," he wrote.

"I want to promise you a few things about the years to come: 1. I’ll never leave home without letting you know I love (even when I’m upset with you) 2. I’ll always tell you how beautiful you look (I’ll occasionally lie to emphasize this point but not much)."

"3. I’ll never try to change you (Maybe improve you but not change you) 4. I’ll make more of an effort to read the emails from school (they too should try to reduce them) 5. I’ll try harder not to ruin your diets."

"6. I’ll work hard to make sure that travel dream you had is sorted 7. I’ll keep rubbing that your dirty back till I fall asleep (but seriously we should check that out) 8. I’ll try to stop complaining about the nasty reality shows you watch."

"9. I’ll let you do you on holidays. You can stay indoors all you want. 🙄 10. I’ll keep loving and grabbing that your South African spec ……….11. I’ll continue to teach you to unlock your inner nasty girl 12. I’ll cover the areas where you struggle 13. I’ll always love you. ALWAYS. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY #13YearsDown #ForeverToGo."