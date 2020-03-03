IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia has shared some of her racy photos on Instagram.

These photos will definitely get all the guys drooling as the Colombian model did show off her curvy body in the photos.

These days photos like this usually come with captions that are opposite or not even fit for the photos but we love them.

"The Source 💥🌊🧜🏽‍♀️ [the last slide comes with a view ]" she wrote.

It's no news that Sonia is one of the hottest female celebrities in town but when she decides to share her photos where she is wearing nothing but a bikini, the Internet is certainly going up in flames.

Unarguably one of the prettiest female celebrities in town, Sonia Morales is a show stopper [Instagram/SoniaMorales]

Sonia Morales and IK Ogbonna were married for three years before the rumours of the cracks in their home began to hit the internet.

IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales

The couple welcomed their only child in 2015. The news of their divorce was officially announced by Sonia in 2019.