The movie star made this known while granting questions during an interview with HIPTV. According to him, his wife is presently in Europe with their son and they are their relationship is still cordial.

“You are not divorced until you are divorced. So am not divorced, my wife and I, we are cool. She is back in Europe with my son and he is schooling there in Europe. My wife got her business going on and school at the same time”, he said.

We guess with IK Ogbonna’s latest statement, he has been able to put to rest the rumours that his marriage to Sonia Lareinaa has collapsed. A few months ago, IK Ogbonna while dishing out some marriage advise, revealed that 90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles.

"90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles" - IK Ogbonna says

IK Ogbonna has revealed that a lot of marriages around are filled with unhappy people putting up fake smiles. The actor made this revelation known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. According to IK Ogbonna, the present Nigerian youths should take a different approach to marriage.

"Our generation must change their approach to marriage for the sake of the next generation. This is not just for me as an individual but for those who need it. 90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles and pretend to be happy while depression is the case. First, we must remember that u married a friend, a support system, not an enemy or competition. You are now one.

"And since u chose that person out of a world population of over 7 billion ppl, ur job is to protect that person always and make each other happy “Most people get married believing a myth. They believe that marriage is a beautiful box full of things they have longed for… companionship, intimacy, friendship, etc," he wrote.