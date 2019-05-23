IK Ogbonna probably out of necessity or pressure has finally replied Tonto Dikeh a few hours after she dragged him on Instagram.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where he shared a post on his Instagram stories which obviously was his response to Tonto Dikeh.

"Dear Tonto, the number you are trying to call is not available at the moment...please try again," he wrote.

We don't know if these guys are going all out to troll each other on social media all day or maybe the rest of the year but one thing is for sure...we will continue to bring the gist to you guys as it develops.

Recall that a few hours ago, Tonto Dikeh had dragged IK Ogbonna on social media and trust us when we say she really didn't have nice things to say about him.

Tonto Dikeh drags IK Ogbonna on Instagram

It looks like the beef between Tonto Dikeh and IK Ogbonna might be heading for the worse as she has dragged him again on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where she shared a post on her Instagram stories.

Trust us guys when we say Tonto Dikeh took no prisoners as she made some comments about IK Ogbonna which will leave a lot of people talking.

"IK has your ass stopped licking??? Waiting for the bone your gonna throw! Patiently cause this dog wldnt stop barking anytime soon," she wrote.