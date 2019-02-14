On Saturday, February 16, 2019, voters are expected to visit polling centers located close to their residence to cast their votes. Strong sentiments from various political camps is seen as a danger because of a likelihood of violence.

Together with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the singer appeals for calmness and cordial relationship during the election. A short clip posted on the NPF's Twitter today shows 2face and friends making the good call.

A day prior, the candidates in the presidential election visited the International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja to sign the peace accord.

The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he stands with the interest of the country above any other ambition.

He is due to address his countrymen in a television broadcast at 7pm on Thursday, the National Television Authority (NTA) shared on its website.