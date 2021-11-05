Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker, Apaokagi Maryam popularly known as Taaooma has revealed that her visit to the Vice President of the country, Yemi Osibanjo had no ulterior motives.
'I'm sorry, my intentions were pure' - IG comedian Taaooma apologises over visit to VP Osibanjo
The comedian has come under fire for visiting the vice president by many Nigerians.
The comedian made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, November 5, 2021.
"Hey guys, I’m apologizing once again. I had clear intentions and nothing more," she tweeted.
While also reacting to tweet by a Twitter user, Rinu Oduala, the comedian said that she cancelled at first but had a rethink later to join the visit which is centered towards publicity for an award.
Taaooma's apology came hours after she was called out on social media for accompanying some of her colleagues to the visit the VP.
She had shared some of the details of what happened during her trip to the statehouse.
That, however, did not sit well with many people online as she was dragged for visiting the VP for her personal interest.
