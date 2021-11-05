'I'm sorry, my intentions were pure' - IG comedian Taaooma apologises over visit to VP Osibanjo

The comedian made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, November 5, 2021.

"Hey guys, I’m apologizing once again. I had clear intentions and nothing more," she tweeted.

While also reacting to tweet by a Twitter user, Rinu Oduala, the comedian said that she cancelled at first but had a rethink later to join the visit which is centered towards publicity for an award.

Taaooma's apology came hours after she was called out on social media for accompanying some of her colleagues to the visit the VP.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

She had shared some of the details of what happened during her trip to the statehouse.